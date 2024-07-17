International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UN Security Council Meetings
As part of Russia assuming a month-long chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 1, the Russian foreign minister has held a series of ministerial-level meetings on July 16 and 17.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of UNSC in New York.Ministers discussed multilateral cooperation aimed at building a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.The high-level discussions also covered the situation in the Middle East.So far, Lavrov has met with his counterparts from Hungary, Switzerland, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Libya and Lebanon.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
Lavrov Holds Press Conference After UN Security Council Meetings

17:08 GMT 17.07.2024
As part of Russia assuming a month-long chairmanship of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on July 1, the Russian foreign minister has held a series of ministerial-level meetings on July 16 and 17.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of UNSC in New York.
Ministers discussed multilateral cooperation aimed at building a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.
The high-level discussions also covered the situation in the Middle East.
So far, Lavrov has met with his counterparts from Hungary, Switzerland, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iran, Libya and Lebanon.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!
