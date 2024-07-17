https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/russia-returns-95-soldiers-from-ukrainian-captivity---mod-1119402550.html
Russia Returns 95 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - MoD
Russia Returns 95 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia has negotiated the release of 95 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-07-17T11:46+0000
2024-07-17T11:46+0000
2024-07-17T11:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian ministry of defense
kiev
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115971202_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d783f1ed5e9626ee2a68626f5a69335a.jpg
"On July 17, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 95 Russian servicepeople who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 95 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return," the statement said. All the released servicemen will be transported by military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the statement said. The UAE provided mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/donbass-conscript-survives-after-being-tortured-in-ukrainian-captivity-1118641499.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115971202_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c358c4448b87f541043c6d4875108115.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine-controlled territories, russian defense ministry, ukrainian captivity
ukraine-controlled territories, russian defense ministry, ukrainian captivity
Russia Returns 95 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has negotiated the release of 95 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 17, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 95 Russian servicepeople who were in mortal danger in captivity
were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 95 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return," the statement said.
All the released servicemen will be transported by military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the statement said.
The UAE provided mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity, the ministry added.