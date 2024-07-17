Russia Returns 95 Soldiers From Ukrainian Captivity - MoD

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia has negotiated the release of 95 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 17, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 95 Russian servicepeople who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 95 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return," the statement said. All the released servicemen will be transported by military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the statement said. The UAE provided mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity, the ministry added.
11:46 GMT 17.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has negotiated the release of 95 of its soldiers taken prisoner in Ukraine-controlled territories, who have already returned home, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"On July 17, 2024, as a result of the negotiation process, 95 Russian servicepeople who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 95 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were transferred in return," the statement said.
All the released servicemen will be transported by military transport aircraft to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the statement said.
The UAE provided mediation efforts during the return of the Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian captivity, the ministry added.
