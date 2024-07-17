https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/trump-kicks-off-rnc-with-vp-pick--1119393838.html
Trump Kicks Off RNC With VP Pick
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the US political arena, including Trump's VP pick.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the U.S. political arena, including Trump's VP pick.
The show begins with veteran news anchor and host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes discussing Trump's newly announced VP pick, J.D. Vance, and how the Ohio Senator as a running mate will impact Trump's campaign.Then, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer, Rory Riley Topping shares her legal expertise on the dismissal of the classified documents case against Trump.The second hour kicks off with Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, to discuss NBC host Lester Holt's interview with President Biden.The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on the RNC and Biden's presidential campaign.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show begins with veteran news anchor and host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes discussing Trump's newly announced VP pick, J.D. Vance, and how the Ohio Senator as a running mate will impact Trump's campaign.
Then, attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer, Rory Riley Topping shares her legal expertise on the dismissal of the classified documents case against Trump.
The second hour kicks off with Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, to discuss NBC host Lester Holt's interview with President Biden.
The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on the RNC and Biden's presidential campaign.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM