https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/trump-picks-vp-nato-threatens-china-kremlin-responds-to-zelensky-peace-proposal-1119395879.html
Trump Picks VP; NATO Threatens China; Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Peace Proposal
Trump Picks VP; NATO Threatens China; Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Peace Proposal
Sputnik International
President Trump has picked a Vice President, and NATO brings threats of world war to the Pacific.
2024-07-17T04:04+0000
2024-07-17T04:04+0000
2024-07-17T10:43+0000
the critical hour
radio
ukraine
joe biden
volodymyr zelensky
china
donald trump
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119395721_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86212229848a613e025f181f8555ffae.png
Trump Picks VP; NATO Threatens China; Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Peace Proposal
Sputnik International
President Trump has picked a Vice President, and NATO brings threats of world war to the Pacific.
Dr. Wilmer Leon, writer, political scientist, and co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss the GOP convention.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Zelensky peace summit proposal and Russia's Asia strategy.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US imperialism in the Pacific.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the latest massacre in Gaza and talk of a peace deal.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses NATO's moves to encircle China and build a coalition for World War Three.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Trump shooting.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss BRICS and the neoconservative agenda.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the 2024 Presidential race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/10/1119395721_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44f0f9ab3c0f50a5e040d38c58c7bbc0.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
trump vp pick, jd vance, nato threatens china, zelensky peace proposal, gop convention, trump assassination attempt
trump vp pick, jd vance, nato threatens china, zelensky peace proposal, gop convention, trump assassination attempt
Trump Picks VP; NATO Threatens China; Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Peace Proposal
04:04 GMT 17.07.2024 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 17.07.2024)
President Trump has picked a Vice President, and NATO brings threats of world war to the Pacific.
Dr. Wilmer Leon, writer, political scientist, and co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss the GOP convention.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the Zelensky peace summit proposal and Russia's Asia strategy.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses US imperialism in the Pacific.
Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the latest massacre in Gaza and talk of a peace deal.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses NATO's moves to encircle China and build a coalition for World War Three.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Trump shooting.
Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss BRICS and the neoconservative agenda.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the 2024 Presidential race.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM