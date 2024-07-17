International
US, Philippines Hold Coast Guard Exercise in South China Sea
US, Philippines Hold Coast Guard Exercise in South China Sea
12:54 GMT 17.07.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and the Philippines have conducted a coast guard exercise in the South China Sea, the US 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.
"The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard joined together to conduct bilateral operations in the South China Sea, July 16," the statement said.
The bilateral operations involved the US Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), it added.
"Operations included a joint sail and conducting search and rescue training, personnel transfer evolutions, and bilateral sailing," the statement said.
Waesche’s commanding officer, Capt. Tyson Scofield, pointed out that the US military strives to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.
"Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean," he said.
Philippine soldiers look at Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea on December 1, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2024
Asia
Philippines Opens New Surveillance Station Near Taiwan Amid US-Led Militarization
24 May, 10:10 GMT
The US Coast Guard will continue regular operations with its partners in the region to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies, according to the statement.
