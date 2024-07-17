https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-philippines-hold-coast-guard-exercise-in-south-china-sea-1119404029.html

US, Philippines Hold Coast Guard Exercise in South China Sea

US, Philippines Hold Coast Guard Exercise in South China Sea

Sputnik International

The United States and the Philippines have conducted a coast guard exercise in the South China Sea, the US 7th Fleet said on Wednesday.

2024-07-17T12:54+0000

2024-07-17T12:54+0000

2024-07-17T12:54+0000

world

philippines

us

south china sea

china

us coast guard

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080040677_0:49:3465:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_91b3af3a95465b75d53358cedd940dce.jpg

"The U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard joined together to conduct bilateral operations in the South China Sea, July 16," the statement said. The bilateral operations involved the US Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Waesche (WMSL 751) and the Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV-9702), it added. Waesche’s commanding officer, Capt. Tyson Scofield, pointed out that the US military strives to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. "Sharing lessons learned and best practices through person-to-person exercises is the best way to improve our ability to operate together on the unforgiving ocean," he said. The US Coast Guard will continue regular operations with its partners in the region to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies, according to the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/philippines-opens-new-surveillance-station-near-taiwan-amid-us-led-militarization-1118612217.html

philippines

south china sea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states, south china sea, us 7th fleet