Biden Faces Increased Pressure to End Campaign as Polls Reveal Unfavorable Outcomes.

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest from Capitol Hill where U.S. President Joe Biden is facing increased pressure to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.
Rachel opened the show on Wednesday by speaking to human rights and labor lawyer Dan Kovalik about the growing rift between Democrats over Joe Biden's mental fitness ahead of the 2024 election.Syndicated radio host and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon would join Rachel later in the hour to discuss day three of the Republican National Convention, as the GOP prepares for presidential nominee Donald Trump's address on Thursday.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda would help kick off the last hour of the show, as he discussed a number of topics related to Ukraine.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier about the turmoil inside of Israel amid the start of mandatory conscription for the country's ultra orthodox Jewish population. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
