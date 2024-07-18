https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/bidens-mental-fitness-fractures-democrats-amid-calls-to-drop-out-of-the-2024-election-1119410637.html
Biden's Mental Fitness Fractures Democrats Amid Calls to Drop Out of the 2024 Election
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discusses the latest developments around the globe, including rising calls for Biden to drop out.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, including an opposition politician's letter to Trump.Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo discusses Elon Musk's decision to move both X and Space X's headquarters to Texas over California's trans student privacy law. He also touches on 'Morning Joe' being pulled from the air on Monday.The show closes with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on the latest out of the Republican National Convention.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:02 GMT 18.07.2024 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 18.07.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul discusses the latest developments around the globe, including rising calls for Biden to drop out.
The show begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest out of Ukraine, including an opposition politician's letter to Trump.
Then, Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo discusses Elon Musk's decision to move both X and Space X's headquarters to Texas over California's trans student privacy law. He also touches on 'Morning Joe' being pulled from the air on Monday.
The show closes with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on the latest out of the Republican National Convention.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
