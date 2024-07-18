https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/china-suspends-us-arms-talks-biden-teases-scotus-reform-rnc-updates-1119410766.html

China Suspends US Arms Talks, Biden Teases SCOTUS Reform, RNC Updates

China Suspends US Arms Talks, Biden Teases SCOTUS Reform, RNC Updates

Sputnik International

President Joe Biden’s team insists that he’s the people’s candidate, though the people don’t seem much interested in demonstrating that.

2024-07-18T04:03+0000

2024-07-18T04:03+0000

2024-07-18T10:14+0000

political misfits

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

assassination attempt

rnc

joe biden

secret service

naacp

wage theft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119410883_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1ff30024b2e80f7d7d7faeb64deba758.png

China Suspends US Arms Talks, Biden Teases SCOTUS Reform, RNC Updates Sputnik International President Joe Biden’s team insists that he’s the people’s candidate, though the people don’t seem much interested in demonstrating that.

Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the suspension of arms control talks between the US and China, why Germany would be cutting its planned funding for Ukraine, whether the trajectory of US foreign policy can really be changed at the ballot box, the political fallout from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump for both Republicans and Democrats, a former CIA officer charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, and US claims that Iran has been plotting to kill Donald Trump.Co-host of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses the atmosphere on the ground in Milwaukee as the Republican National Convention proceeds this week, how the Trump movement has taken over the Republican Party, whether the neoconservative movement still has a place in a GOP led by Trump, and how Republicans are trying to moderate their platform to appeal to more centrist voters.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Daniel Kovalik discusses Rep. Adam Schiff joining the ranks of Congressional Democrats calling for Joe Biden to leave the 2024 race, Biden’s cynical proposals to reform the Supreme Court, why Biden seems to believe his foreign policy is a winning campaign issue, whether such proposals will move the needle for the Democratic base on Biden, how progressive elected officials are trying to make Biden more palatable to the progressive voting bloc, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien being invited to speak at the Republican National Convention, what will come next in the case against Trump for mishandling classified documents, the drafting of ultra orthodox Jews into the IDF after being historically exempt, and the government continuing to award contracts to companies guilty of wage theft.The Misfits also discuss the possibility of Joe Biden resigning due to illness, Biden pandering to the NAACP, and new polls showing Biden trailing all possible Democratic replacements.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

republican national convention, rnc in milwaukee, joe biend, joe biden health issues, joe biden afe, democratic party, 2024 us presidential election, us presidential race, us-china arms control talks