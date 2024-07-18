https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/gop-unites-as-former-political-opponents-back-trump-1119407731.html
GOP Unites as Former Political Opponents Back Trump
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the US political arena, including the RNC.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle talking about the upsurge of Democrats calling for Biden to step down.Then, political analyst and host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighs in on a released video of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump having a vaccine-skeptical conversation.Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses a Ukrainian opposition politician's letter warning Donald Trump.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, sharing his insights into the frozen ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
GOP Unites as Former Political Opponents Back Trump
04:01 GMT 18.07.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the US political arena, including the RNC.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle talking about the upsurge of Democrats calling for Biden to step down.
Then, political analyst and host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighs in on a released video of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump having a vaccine-skeptical conversation.
Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses a Ukrainian opposition politician's letter warning Donald Trump.
The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, sharing his insights into the frozen ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
