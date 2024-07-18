GOP Unites as Former Political Opponents Back Trump

International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the US political arena, including the RNC.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss the latest news in the U.S. political arena, including the RNC.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle talking about the upsurge of Democrats calling for Biden to step down.Then, political analyst and host of 'Pasta 2 Go' and 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighs in on a released video of RFK Jr. and Donald Trump having a vaccine-skeptical conversation.Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses a Ukrainian opposition politician's letter warning Donald Trump.The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, sharing his insights into the frozen ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle talking about the upsurge of Democrats calling for Biden to step down.
The show begins with media commentator Mitch Roschelle talking about the upsurge of Democrats calling for Biden to step down.
Later, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discusses a Ukrainian opposition politician's letter warning Donald Trump.
The show closes with Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine, sharing his insights into the frozen ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
