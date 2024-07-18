International
Joint Drill Strengthened Trust Between Russian, Chinese Navies - Beijing
Joint Drill Strengthened Trust Between Russian, Chinese Navies - Beijing
A joint Russia-China Maritime Interaction 2024 naval exercise has strengthened mutual understanding and trust between the two countries' navies, the Chinese National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"This joint exercise has strengthened professional exchange, mutual understanding and mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian navies," the ministry said on WeChat. The ministry also noted that this series of exercises had become the main platform for the bilateral naval cooperation between Russia and China, constantly boosting the ability of both sides to jointly respond to threats and challenges. The drill took place from Monday to Wednesday in the South China Sea and was dedicated to a joint response to maritime security threats.
07:12 GMT 18.07.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A joint Russia-China Maritime Interaction 2024 naval exercise has strengthened mutual understanding and trust between the two countries' navies, the Chinese National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"This joint exercise has strengthened professional exchange, mutual understanding and mutual trust between the Chinese and Russian navies," the ministry said on WeChat.
The ministry also noted that this series of exercises had become the main platform for the bilateral naval cooperation between Russia and China, constantly boosting the ability of both sides to jointly respond to threats and challenges.
The drill took place from Monday to Wednesday in the South China Sea and was dedicated to a joint response to maritime security threats.
