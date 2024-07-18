https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/kim-jong-un-receives-russian-military-delegation-led-by-deputy-defense-chief---state-media-1119426015.html

Kim Jong Un Receives Russian Military Delegation Led by Deputy Defense Chief - State Media

Kim Jong Un Receives Russian Military Delegation Led by Deputy Defense Chief - State Media

Sputnik International

North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong Un met with a delegation headed by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivorunchko.

2024-07-18T23:51+0000

2024-07-18T23:51+0000

2024-07-18T23:51+0000

russia

alexei krivoruchko

russia

koreas

vladimir putin

kim jong un

voice of korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113429217_0:130:3183:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_01f22734fc46742ab44b126955f5903e.jpg

The broadcaster reported that the meeting took place on Thursday, July 18. North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that Kim Jong Un had a talk with Krivoruchko, and the deputy defense minister conveyed the warm greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the North Korean leader. Kim Jong Un expressed deep thanks for the message and asked the Russian official to convey his kind greetings to Putin. During the meeting, the North Korean leader and the Russian deputy defense minister shared the "recognition of the importance and necessity of the military cooperation between the two countries to defend mutual security interests," the state media reported. Kim Jong Un also reportedly told the meeting that the Russian and North Korean militaries need to "get united more firmly" to dynamically lead the North Korea-Russia relationship "in the new era and play an important part in defending regional and global peace and international justice."Further details of the meeting have not yet been made public. Krivoruchko was part of a Russian delegation that visited Pyongyang last month.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/south-korea-carries-out-live-fire-drills-near-norths-border-first-time-in-6-years-1119218545.html

russia

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea russian relationship, russia meets with north korea, what is going on with north korea and russia