Russia has taken over the presidency of the Security Council for a month and the main topic of discussion is the search for a compromise in Ukraine.
Russia has taken over the presidency of the Security Council for a month and the main topic of discussion is the search for a compromise in Ukraine.
Lavrov Speaks at UNSC; Biden Holding on to Nomination; Incomprehensible Devastation in Gaza
04:05 GMT 18.07.2024 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 18.07.2024)
Russia has taken over the presidency of the Security Council for a month and the main topic of discussion is the search for a compromise in Ukraine.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia’s search for a diplomatic ending to the Ukraine crisis at the UN.
Dr. Wilmer Leon, writer, political scientist, and co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss day 2 of the RNC meeting and Biden’s quest to keep the nomination.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, discusses US moves to use NATO as a worldwide war machine.
Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the incomprehensible devastation in Gaza and Joe Biden's claims that he has done more for the Palestinians than anyone else.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the Tuskegee experiment, the dollar's fall on international markets, and the EU's moves to seize Russian assets.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the EU economic pains brought on by the Ukraine conflict.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss neocon moves to double cross and conquer Russia.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the attempt on the life of Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
