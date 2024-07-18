https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/russia-blazes-ahead-with-india-partnership-while-eu-plays-games-to-snub-hungary-1119412505.html

Russia Blazes Ahead With India Partnership While EU Plays Games to Snub Hungary

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been strengthening ties with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi’s recent visit to Russia enhanced trade plans between the two countries. Meanwhile, the EU is reportedly planning to sabotage Hungary’s leadership as retaliation for their stance on Ukraine.

Dr. David Oualaalou, an international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author sat down with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday. The show’s guest tackled issues surrounding the growing relationship between India and Russia, as well as the European Union’s (EU) attempts to sabotage a foreign affairs summit that is planned to be hosted in Hungary at the end of August.“Well, in a nutshell, it's that the new global order which will be economically driven will not bode well for the US. And that's for a reason, because of our ill-conceived and fragmented policies that we've been embarking on for the last three or four decades,” the analyst said.While running for office in 2020, now-US President Joe Biden vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” following the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. But after the war between Russia and Ukraine began, and the West decided to sanction Russia, Biden was forced to go to Saudi Arabia on a bent knee.In 2022, the president traveled to the largest country in the Arabian Peninsula, in an effort to rebuild relations in order to lower US gas prices while also isolating Russia, a New York Times article wrote at the time.Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline came on the heels of a 12 year delay following opposition from locals, Native American tribes, and environmentalists. The project was first proposed in 2008 as a way to bring oil from Canada’s Western tar sands to US refiners.Sputnik’s Garland Nixon then turned to another topic of conversation. Nixon reported that the relationship between Russia and India has been strengthening, and that their strengthened relationship could be “very good” for BRICS. But, he added, it appears as though the US is trying to keep Russia from forming these alliances.“The same argument can be made about the partnership, the strong friendship between Russia and China. How did we get to this? It was because of the failure of American policy that forced the two countries to get together,” Oualaalou explained.“Can you imagine if India wanted to sit down with the Chinese and work out their differences regarding the borders? I mean, can you imagine how much India would benefit from that economically? Yes, it has a lot of people, but a majority of the people live in poverty,” the geopolitical consultant added.EU leaders are planning to “boycott” a key foreign affairs summit which will be hosted by Hungary in late August, RT reported on Monday citing Politico. Josep Borrell, a Spanish politician serving as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is reportedly planning to hold a separate foreign affairs council at the same time thereby forcing some foreign ministers to have to choose which event to attend. On Wednesday, Politico also reported that the European Parliament (EP) described Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia as a “blatant violation of the EU’s Treaties and common foreign policy.” During a vote on Wednesday, members of the EP condemned the meeting in a passing resolution while reassuring their commitment to maintain support for Ukraine. About 495 MEPs voted in favor and 137 voted against.“Russia's GDP per capita is reaching almost $15,000, which wasn't there before and their military production is going full steam ahead to the point that it exposes now the weakness of NATO, let alone for us to fight Russians, that's just an illusion for those in the West who think that we can defeat the Russians.”

