Terrorist Attack Organized by Ukrainian Nationalist Group Foiled in Donetsk - FSB

A terrorist attack organized by a Ukrainian nationalist group has been prevented in the city of Donetsk, the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) department for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Thursday.

2024-07-18T09:32+0000

2024-07-18T09:32+0000

2024-07-18T09:32+0000

"A female Russian national, who was caught in the act, was prepared by one of Ukrainian nationalist groups that are considered terrorist in Russia, on which orders she planned to set on fire the Petrovsky district court building in the city of Donetsk for monetary remuneration," the FSB told reporters. The woman planned on traveling to Ukraine and joining the group after carrying out the attack. The security service has filed preparation of crime and attempted crime charges. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, as well as the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, voted in a referendum in September of that year to become part of Russia. All four regions were formally incorporated into Russia in October.

