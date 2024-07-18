https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/ukrainian-extremist-books-often-found-in-liberated-areas---russian-official-1119412994.html

Ukrainian Extremist Books Often Found in Liberated Areas - Russian Official

Extremist literature is regularly found in the territories liberated by Russia since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Yan Gagin, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"Since the very start of the operation, we regularly find extremist literature glorifying Nazism in public and educational libraries across the liberated territories... Many of these books were published long before the start of the Special Military Operation, in 1953, in 1964, in Toronto and Washington," Gagin said. In June, books of an extremist nature were found in the front line are of the Donetsk People's Republic. A Russian serviceman with the call sign Tsaplya (Heron), told Sputnik that those books were printed before the Maidan coup, in 2007 with money from the US Heritage Foundation. He also said that the books were found in perfect condition, carefully wrapped and displayed on bookshelves. Two weeks ago, Valentin Poznyakov, a Ukrainian prisoner of war, told Sputnik that after the mandatory signing of a contract with the Ukrainian military, conscripts are being taught the history of the Nazi Ukrainian Insurgent Army*, best known for their mass murder of civilians. Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, as well as the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, voted in a referendum in September of that year to become part of Russia. All four regions were formally incorporated into Russia in October.*A terrorist group banned in Russia

