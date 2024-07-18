https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/valdai-club-gathers-experts-for-russia-africa-talks-in-tanzania-1119417682.html
On July 24, the Valdai International Discussion Club will hold its second Russia-Africa conference titled "Russia – Africa: Cooperation Strategy in a Multipolar World." For the first time, it will take place on African soil in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
The Russian Embassy in Tanzania and the Russian House in Dar es Salaam are partners in organizing the conference.Organizers hope the conference materials and recommendations will lay the groundwork for the third Russia-Africa summit, also to be held in an African country.The goal of the conference is to align positions on building a fair, equal, and multipolar world with just trade relations and consider the values and interests of developing countries. This will help Russia and African countries apply similar approaches in real politics.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the readiness for equal and fruitful cooperation with Africa, highlighting its vast future potential.The conference will be fully open to the media and will feature an opening session and four thematic sessions. In particular, session topics include:Up to 40 experts from Russia and East African countries are expected to take part in the conference. Participants from abroad include Tanzanian Justice and Constitutional Affairs Pindi Chana, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University Nourhan El-Sheikh, Leading Researcher at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Dareskedart Tay, Mikatekiso Kubayi from South Africa, Chairman of the Tanzania Investment Centre Binilith Mahenge, Yvonne Msemembo, international news editor for ITV/Capital TV at IPP media company, Associate Professor and the former Director of the Institute of Kiswahili Studies at the University of Dar es salaam Aldin Kai Mutembei, Professor of the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology Petro Pesha and many others.Russian participants include Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan, Yuri Korobov, member of the General Council of the all-Russian public organisation “Business Russia”, president, chairman of the board of directors of JSC “Berega”, Andrey Maslov, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky, and many others.
The Russian Embassy in Tanzania
and the Russian House in Dar es Salaam are partners in organizing the conference.
Organizers hope the conference materials and recommendations will lay the groundwork for the third Russia-Africa summit, also to be held in an African country.
The goal of the conference is to align positions on building a fair, equal, and multipolar world with just trade relations and consider the values and interests of developing countries. This will help Russia and African countries apply similar approaches in real politics.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the readiness for equal and fruitful cooperation with Africa, highlighting its vast future potential.
"We are undoubtedly ready for joint fruitful work on equal terms," Putin said. "Africa expects this from the entire world and from Russia. And of course, we will work with you precisely in this manner and on these principles. Africa has a great future."
The conference will be fully open to the media and will feature an opening session and four thematic sessions. In particular, session topics include:
One year after the Russia-Africa summit: The current state of political dialogue
Cooperation for development: Economy and technology
Russian and African approaches to climate change
Shared values and cultural cooperation
Up to 40 experts from Russia and East African countries are expected to take part in the conference.
Participants from abroad include Tanzanian Justice and Constitutional Affairs Pindi Chana, Professor of Political Science at Cairo University Nourhan El-Sheikh, Leading Researcher at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Dareskedart Tay, Mikatekiso Kubayi from South Africa, Chairman of the Tanzania Investment Centre Binilith Mahenge, Yvonne Msemembo, international news editor for ITV/Capital TV at IPP media company, Associate Professor and the former Director of the Institute of Kiswahili Studies at the University of Dar es salaam Aldin Kai Mutembei, Professor of the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology Petro Pesha and many others.
Russian participants include Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Tanzania
Andrey Avetisyan, Yuri Korobov, member of the General Council of the all-Russian public organisation “Business Russia”, president, chairman of the board of directors of JSC “Berega”, Andrey Maslov, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky, and many others.