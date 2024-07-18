International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/watch-russian-forces-destroy-us-made-self-propelled-artillery-unit-with-lancet-drone-1119416445.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US-Made Self-Propelled Artillery Unit With Lancet Drone
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US-Made Self-Propelled Artillery Unit With Lancet Drone
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.
2024-07-18T11:03+0000
2024-07-18T11:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kherson
russian ministry of defense
lancet
russian armed forces
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119416785_95:0:1331:695_1920x0_80_0_0_2e8d4e478369714d73e7bdd7153cb2ee.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.During reconnaissance operations, the Russian Armed Forces identified a camouflaged firing position of US-made gun, which was firing at the positions of Russian units. The enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed as a result of a Lancet barrage ammunition hit.
russia
kherson
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Footage showing the destruction of an M109 “Paladin” self-propelled artillery mount near Kherson
Sputnik International
Footage showing the destruction of an M109 “Paladin” self-propelled artillery mount near Kherson
2024-07-18T11:03+0000
true
PT0M31S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119416785_249:0:1176:695_1920x0_80_0_0_b4ce44e3607a844394ec0b437daa0df3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian ministry of defense, us-made self-propelled artillery, ukrainian m109 paladin
russian ministry of defense, us-made self-propelled artillery, ukrainian m109 paladin

Watch Russian Forces Destroy US-Made Self-Propelled Artillery Unit With Lancet Drone

11:03 GMT 18.07.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.
During reconnaissance operations, the Russian Armed Forces identified a camouflaged firing position of US-made gun, which was firing at the positions of Russian units. The enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed as a result of a Lancet barrage ammunition hit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала