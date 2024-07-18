https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/watch-russian-forces-destroy-us-made-self-propelled-artillery-unit-with-lancet-drone-1119416445.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy US-Made Self-Propelled Artillery Unit With Lancet Drone

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.During reconnaissance operations, the Russian Armed Forces identified a camouflaged firing position of US-made gun, which was firing at the positions of Russian units. The enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed as a result of a Lancet barrage ammunition hit.

