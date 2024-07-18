https://sputnikglobe.com/20240718/watch-russian-forces-destroy-us-made-self-propelled-artillery-unit-with-lancet-drone-1119416445.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy US-Made Self-Propelled Artillery Unit With Lancet Drone
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the destruction of the Ukrainian M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit in the Kherson region.During reconnaissance operations, the Russian Armed Forces identified a camouflaged firing position of US-made gun, which was firing at the positions of Russian units. The enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed as a result of a Lancet barrage ammunition hit.
Developed by Russia's Zala Aero, the Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of effectively striking enemy targets dozens of kilometers away.
During reconnaissance operations, the Russian Armed Forces identified a camouflaged firing position of US-made gun, which was firing at the positions of Russian units. The enemy self-propelled gun was destroyed as a result of a Lancet barrage ammunition hit.