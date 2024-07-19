https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/biden-crisis-deepens-von-der-leyen-says-turn-eu-into-war-union-us-intel-accuses-iran-of-trump-plot-1119425468.html

Biden Crisis Deepens; Von der Leyen Says Turn EU Into War Union; US Intel Accuses Iran of Trump Plot

Biden Crisis Deepens; Von der Leyen Says Turn EU Into War Union; US Intel Accuses Iran of Trump Plot

The Biden crisis deepens as the President is diagnosed with COVID-19, and high-ranking officials call for him to step down.

Dr. Wilmer Leon, writer, political scientist, and co-host of The Critical Hour, joins us to discuss day three of the RNC and the controversy of Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, discusses the Biden political crisis and the unstable French political system.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia’s position on the Trump attack and Ursula Von der Leyen’s push to turn the EU into a US-sponsored war zone.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran joins us to discuss US claims that Iran planned to assassinate Donald Trump and the hard work being put in to avoid a regional conflict.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, discusses Chinese internal reforms.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss political violence and political hypocrisy in the US and NATO criminal agenda.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Israel’s disastrous war and the US hiding its foreign policy from its citizens.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

