Cooperation With Russia Has Strategic Importance for Togo - Togolese Foreign Minister
Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey told Sputnik that his country sees a strategic importance in working with Russia.
ACCRA (Sputnik) - Cooperation with Russia is of strategic importance for Togo and provides the African nation with access to valuable technical competencies, Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey has told Sputnik.
"This cooperation [with Russia] is of strategic importance for Togo because it allows us to diversify our international partnership and gain access to valuable technical competencies. Togo is determined to promote these projects, which have the potential to significantly stimulate the country's economic and social development," the minister said.
Speaking about cooperation in energy, he said that the possibility of cooperation in renewable energy is being explored, particularly a potential solar energy project. The minister also mentioned joint programs in agriculture, infrastructure, and transport.
"[Russian automotive conglomerate] GAZ Group is in talks with the Togolese Transport Ministry to establish a partnership. Moreover, Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency] has submitted a draft cooperation agreement with the Togolese National Agency of Civil Aviation [ANAC], which is currently under discussion," the minister said.
Dussey added that Russia significantly increased the number of scholarships offered to young specialists from Togo.
Dussey also said that the African nation noted the increased role of Russia in fighting terrorism on the African continent.
"We also became witnesses of Russia's increased support for peacekeeping and counter-terrorism efforts on the continent," the minister said.
He added that the delivery of military equipment, training support, and exchange of intelligence data helped several countries in the region.
"Although the primary responsibility for fighting terrorism lies with African countries themselves, we appreciate Russia's contribution as part of support for the international community. However, it is important that any external assistance as such be in line with African initiatives and respect the sovereignty of African countries," Dussey said.