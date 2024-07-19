https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/drone-strike-in-tel-aviv-1119430484.html

Drone Strike in Tel Aviv in Photos

Sputnik International

On Friday, Israeli an explosion occurred near the United States Consulate in Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding ten others.

The Israel Defense Forces said later that the falling of an "aerial target" caused the explosion.During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred.Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has put the city on high alert following a fatal drone attack, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to reveal details about their "military operation" that targeted the city.Take a look at the aftermath of this drone strike in Sputnik's gallery:

