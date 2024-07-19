International
Drone Strike in Tel Aviv in Photos
Drone Strike in Tel Aviv in Photos
On Friday, Israeli an explosion occurred near the United States Consulate in Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding ten others.
The Israel Defense Forces said later that the falling of an "aerial target" caused the explosion.During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred.Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has put the city on high alert following a fatal drone attack, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to reveal details about their "military operation" that targeted the city.Take a look at the aftermath of this drone strike in Sputnik's gallery:
13:17 GMT 19.07.2024 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 19.07.2024)
On Friday, an explosion occurred near the United States Consulate in Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding ten others.
The Israel Defense Forces said later that the falling of an "aerial target" caused the explosion.
During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred.
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai has put the city on high alert following a fatal drone attack, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack and vowed to reveal details about their "military operation" that targeted the city.
Take a look at the aftermath of this drone strike in Sputnik's gallery:
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty

A man eats breakfast in a cafe near the scene of the deadly explosion.

A man eats breakfast in a cafe near the scene of the deadly explosion.
1/8
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty

A man eats breakfast in a cafe near the scene of the deadly explosion.

© AP Photo / Oded Balilty

A man films the scene after the deadly explosion, from his rooftop.

A man films the scene after the deadly explosion, from his rooftop.
2/8
© AP Photo / Oded Balilty

A man films the scene after the deadly explosion, from his rooftop.

© AP Photo / Erik Marmor

People gather at the scene of the explosion.

People gather at the scene of the explosion.
3/8
© AP Photo / Erik Marmor

People gather at the scene of the explosion.

© AP Photo / Erik Marmor

Caution tape surrounds debris at the scene of the incident.

Caution tape surrounds debris at the scene of the incident.
4/8
© AP Photo / Erik Marmor

Caution tape surrounds debris at the scene of the incident.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

A woman carrying a baby walks past shattered glass in the aftermath of the explosion.

A woman carrying a baby walks past shattered glass in the aftermath of the explosion.
5/8
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

A woman carrying a baby walks past shattered glass in the aftermath of the explosion.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

ZAKA Search & Rescue response team transfers the body of a person who died in the explosion to an ambulance.

ZAKA Search & Rescue response team transfers the body of a person who died in the explosion to an ambulance.
6/8
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

ZAKA Search & Rescue response team transfers the body of a person who died in the explosion to an ambulance.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

An Israeli policeman collects glass shrapnel from the window of a building that was damaged by the explosion.

An Israeli policeman collects glass shrapnel from the window of a building that was damaged by the explosion.
7/8
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

An Israeli policeman collects glass shrapnel from the window of a building that was damaged by the explosion.

© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

Israeli policemen search the scene of the explosion.

Israeli policemen search the scene of the explosion.
8/8
© AFP 2023 / Gil Cohen-Magen

Israeli policemen search the scene of the explosion.

