JD Vance Gives First Speech Following Designation

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss an array of current events, including JD Vance's speech at the RNC.

2024-07-19

2024-07-19T04:10+0000

2024-07-19T10:31+0000

The show begins with Independent journalist and author Dan Lazare weighing in on the internal strife within the Democratic Party amid increasing calls for Biden to drop out of the presidential race.Then, speaker and author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro joins the show to discuss Israel's plans to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into its army.The show closes with lawyer and retired FBI agent Coleen Rowley sharing her analysis of the ongoing Homeland Security investigation into the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

