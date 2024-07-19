https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/one-killed-seven-injured-in-explosion-in-tel-aviv---reports-1119427040.html

One Killed, Seven Injured in Explosion in Tel Aviv - Reports

The Ansar Allah (aka Houthi) movement in Yemen took credit for an explosion in Israel's Tel Aviv that killed one and injured several more.

A spokesperson for the Yemen Ansar Allah movement (aka Houthis) took credit for the attack.Media reported earlier that an explosion occurred near the consulate of the United States in Tel Aviv. A US official said that the embassy office was not damaged and no US citizens were harmed in the attack, according to Axios.The Tel Aviv fire department said a drone may have been used in the attack, but the air raid siren was not going off before the explosion.During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred, the Post said, adding that seven people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

