One Killed, Seven Injured in Explosion in Tel Aviv - Reports
One Killed, Seven Injured in Explosion in Tel Aviv - Reports
The Ansar Allah (aka Houthi) movement in Yemen took credit for an explosion in Israel's Tel Aviv that killed one and injured several more.
A spokesperson for the Yemen Ansar Allah movement (aka Houthis) took credit for the attack.Media reported earlier that an explosion occurred near the consulate of the United States in Tel Aviv. A US official said that the embassy office was not damaged and no US citizens were harmed in the attack, according to Axios.The Tel Aviv fire department said a drone may have been used in the attack, but the air raid siren was not going off before the explosion.During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred, the Post said, adding that seven people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
attack in tel aviv, attacks on israel, drone bombing in tel aviv, iron dome failures
03:34 GMT 19.07.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One person has been killed and seven more have been wounded as a result of an explosion that rocked Tel Aviv, The Jerusalem Post reported on Friday, citing emergency services.
A spokesperson for the Yemen Ansar Allah movement (aka Houthis) took credit for the attack.
Media reported earlier that an explosion occurred near the consulate of the United States in Tel Aviv. A US official said that the embassy office was not damaged and no US citizens were harmed in the attack, according to Axios.
The Tel Aviv fire department said a drone may have been used in the attack, but the air raid siren was not going off before the explosion.
During searches, emergency services found the body of a lifeless man in an apartment near the location where the explosion occurred, the Post said, adding that seven people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
