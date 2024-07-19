https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/scholz-rejects-zelenskys-request-to-shoot-down-russian-missiles-in-ukraines-airspace-1119426431.html
Scholz Rejects Zelensky's Request to Shoot Down Russian Missiles in Ukraine's Airspace
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected a proposal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request that Western countries shoot down Russian missiles in Ukrainian airspace.
Addressing the fourth meeting of the European Political Community in London on Thursday, Zelensky again called on Western allies to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace, as they did with Iranian missiles and drones during the recent attack on Israel. In late May, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin and other allies did not seriously discuss the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles or drones over Ukraine as this would mean direct participation in the conflict. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Zelensky signed a 10-year security cooperation pact earlier in July that includes a provision on a mechanism that will allow them to shoot down Russian missiles and drones heading for Poland while they are in the Ukrainian airspace. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby has pushed back on the idea, stating that the Biden administration does not want to see the conflict escalate as a result of Poland downing Russian missiles over Ukraine. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Monday that the military alliance will not be directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, limiting its aid to helping bring down Russian warplanes.
News
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request to Western countries asking them to shoot down Russian missiles in Ukraine's airspace.
Addressing the fourth meeting of the European Political Community in London on Thursday, Zelensky again called on Western allies to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace, as they did with Iranian missiles and drones during the recent attack on Israel.
"I see such a consensus that such steps are out of the question. The United States also has a very clear position [on this matter]," German newspaper Zeit quoted Scholz as saying on Thursday when he was asked about Zelensky's request.
In late May, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin and other allies did not seriously discuss the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles or drones over Ukraine as this would mean direct participation in the conflict.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Zelensky signed a 10-year security cooperation pact earlier in July that includes a provision on a mechanism that will allow them to shoot down Russian missiles and drones heading for Poland while they are in the Ukrainian airspace.
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby has pushed back on the idea, stating that the Biden administration does not want to see the conflict escalate as a result of Poland downing Russian missiles over Ukraine.
Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated on Monday that the military alliance will not be directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict, limiting its aid to helping bring down Russian warplanes.