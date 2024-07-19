https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/top-democrats-urge-biden-to-drop-out-of-2024-election-1119425927.html

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Joe Biden election saga.

Rachel opened Thursday's show with award-winning cartoonist Ted Rall, who discussed the mounting pressure against US President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.Political commentator and lawyer Tyler Nixon helped round out the hour with a discussion on Donald Trump's upcoming speech, his first since the July 13 assassination attempt.In the last hour of the show, Rachel spoke to geopolitical analyst George Szamuely about Ursula von der Leyen's reelection as the President of the European Commission.Rachel would conclude the show with journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the US' decision to end their pier project in Gaza, leaving more than 5 million tons of aid stranded in nearby Cyprus.

