https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/trump-in-call-with-zelensky-says-he-will-resolve-ukraine-conflict-if-elected-in-november-1119436739.html
Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November
Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November
Sputnik International
Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would end the conflict in Ukraine if elected.
2024-07-19T23:15+0000
2024-07-19T23:15+0000
2024-07-19T23:25+0000
world
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
ukraine
russia
florida
kremlin
viktor orban
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923338_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83d824ddc348dd95f41bdcbebda4d6ad.jpg
"President Zelensky of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today...I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social on Friday. Trump further said that he believes both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal. Zelensky said in a separate statement that both sides agreed to eventually meet in person for further talks on what steps can be taken to facilitate a negotiated settlement.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he takes seriously Trump's statements on being ready to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted that Putin at present has no plans to conduct talks with Trump on achieving peace in Ukraine. Moreover, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently went on a "peace mission" tour, during which he visited Russia, Ukraine, and China and met with their presidents to outline his vision of a peace process in Ukraine. Later, he also met with Trump in Florida. Some EU leaders criticized what they see as a misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency by Hungary's prime minister. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/trump-says-hed-call-putin-zelensky-to-hammer-out-ukraine-peace-deal-on-election-night-if-reelected-1107670176.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923338_68:0:2799:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0689caf7a1a8a5d65fca53e52f1eeb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
peace negotiations in ukraine, trump on ukraine, zelensky phone call with trump, trump calls zelensky
peace negotiations in ukraine, trump on ukraine, zelensky phone call with trump, trump calls zelensky
Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November
23:15 GMT 19.07.2024 (Updated: 23:25 GMT 19.07.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in a recent telephone call with Volodymyr Zelensky told him that he would be able to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine if he's elected to be the next US president in November.
"President Zelensky of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today...I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social on Friday.
Trump further said that he believes both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal.
Zelensky said in a separate statement that both sides agreed to eventually meet in person for further talks on what steps can be taken to facilitate a negotiated settlement.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he takes seriously Trump's statements on being ready to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted that Putin at present has no plans to conduct talks with Trump on achieving peace in Ukraine.
21 February 2023, 15:12 GMT
Moreover, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently went on a "peace mission" tour, during which he visited Russia, Ukraine, and China and met with their presidents to outline his vision of a peace process in Ukraine. Later, he also met with Trump in Florida. Some EU leaders criticized what they see as a misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency by Hungary's prime minister.
The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Trump.