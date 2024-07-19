https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/trump-in-call-with-zelensky-says-he-will-resolve-ukraine-conflict-if-elected-in-november-1119436739.html

Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November

Trump in Call With Zelensky Says He Will Resolve Ukraine Conflict If Elected in November

Sputnik International

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would end the conflict in Ukraine if elected.

2024-07-19T23:15+0000

2024-07-19T23:15+0000

2024-07-19T23:25+0000

world

donald trump

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

florida

kremlin

viktor orban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092923338_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83d824ddc348dd95f41bdcbebda4d6ad.jpg

"President Zelensky of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today...I appreciate President Zelensky for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social on Friday. Trump further said that he believes both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal. Zelensky said in a separate statement that both sides agreed to eventually meet in person for further talks on what steps can be taken to facilitate a negotiated settlement.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he takes seriously Trump's statements on being ready to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin noted that Putin at present has no plans to conduct talks with Trump on achieving peace in Ukraine. Moreover, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently went on a "peace mission" tour, during which he visited Russia, Ukraine, and China and met with their presidents to outline his vision of a peace process in Ukraine. Later, he also met with Trump in Florida. Some EU leaders criticized what they see as a misuse of the bloc's rotating presidency by Hungary's prime minister. The US presidential election is slated for November 5. The main contenders expected on the ballot are incumbent President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Trump.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/trump-says-hed-call-putin-zelensky-to-hammer-out-ukraine-peace-deal-on-election-night-if-reelected-1107670176.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peace negotiations in ukraine, trump on ukraine, zelensky phone call with trump, trump calls zelensky