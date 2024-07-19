https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/trump-to-make-first-speech-since-assassination-attempt-1119424310.html

Trump to Make First Speech Since Assassination Attempt

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest worldwide, including Trump's upcoming speech at the RNC.

The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier providing an analysis of Israel's decision to start drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews.Then, human rights lawyer Dan Kovalik discusses the crisis within the Democratic party amid increasing calls for the president to drop out of the race.The show closes with CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kirakou joining the show to weigh in on the ongoing Homeland Security investigation into the attempted Trump assassination. He also discusses the CIA analyst charged for allegedly acting as a secret agent for South Korea.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

