Crowdstrike Catastrophe, Trump Rambles at RNC, Tel Aviv Strike, Biden's 11th Hour
President Joe Biden’s ship continues to sink, but Donald Trump’s convention address doesn’t hasten that process.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this morning’s global IT meltdown, what cybersecurity company Crowdstrike did to trigger the disaster, how Crowdstrike promises to fix the issue and how long it will take, and the national security implications of the event.Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the questions surrounding the Secret Service’s failure to prevent the shooting of former President Donald Trump, how the Secret Service has evaded admissions of fault, historical faults of the Secret Service since the Kennedy administration, and reflections on Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the drone strike by Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement on Tel Aviv, the International Court of Justice ruling that Israeli West Bank settlements are illegal, how to understand the binding or non-binding nature of ICJ rulings and UN Security Council resolutions.Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses Biden continuing to bleed support among leading Democratic politicians, how an open Democratic convention might play out, how these weeks of chaos about the president’s competence have harmed the Democrats’ credibility, the way black women as a voting bloc are treated in US political discourse, and new regulations that will end price gouging in jails for phone calls.Author, former lawyer, and prosecutor Brad Wolf discusses a new book about legendary peace activist Phil Berrigan, how harshly peaceful activists were and are still punished, the influence of Berrigan and the Plowshares on activism today, and efforts underway today to bring justice to the victims of war crimes.The Misfits also discuss this week's news of the weird, including a marital spat during an Alaska Airlines flight, and a harsh defamation decision in Italy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:27 GMT 20.07.2024 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 20.07.2024)
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss this morning’s global IT meltdown, what cybersecurity company Crowdstrike did to trigger the disaster, how Crowdstrike promises to fix the issue and how long it will take, and the national security implications of the event.
Attorney, pundit and writer Tyler Nixon discusses the questions surrounding the Secret Service’s failure to prevent the shooting of former President Donald Trump, how the Secret Service has evaded admissions of fault, historical faults of the Secret Service since the Kennedy administration, and reflections on Trump’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the drone strike by Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement on Tel Aviv, the International Court of Justice ruling that Israeli West Bank settlements are illegal, how to understand the binding or non-binding nature of ICJ rulings and UN Security Council resolutions.
Spokesperson for Black Hive Anthony Rogers Wright discusses Biden continuing to bleed support among leading Democratic politicians, how an open Democratic convention might play out, how these weeks of chaos about the president’s competence have harmed the Democrats’ credibility, the way black women as a voting bloc are treated in US political discourse, and new regulations that will end price gouging in jails for phone calls.
Author, former lawyer, and prosecutor Brad Wolf discusses a new book about legendary peace activist Phil Berrigan, how harshly peaceful activists were and are still punished, the influence of Berrigan and the Plowshares on activism today, and efforts underway today to bring justice to the victims of war crimes.
The Misfits also discuss this week's news of the weird, including a marital spat during an Alaska Airlines flight, and a harsh defamation decision in Italy.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM