https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/democrats-call-for-biden-to-drop-out-while-republicans-rally-around-trump-at-rnc-1119436900.html

Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC

Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including a breakdown of Donald Trump's RNC speech.

2024-07-20T04:25+0000

2024-07-20T04:25+0000

2024-07-20T11:22+0000

the backstory

joe biden

donald trump

2024 us presidential election

gop

rnc

democrats

ukraine

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/13/1119437219_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec238fcae2d645c5e931c701a19cc31e.png

Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including a breakdown of Donald Trump's RNC speech.

The Backstory began Friday's show with Rachel hosting political commentator and radio host Misty Winston on the topic of the growing push for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, as 30 Democrats in Congress publicly call for the president to step aside, and questions mount as to who would replace him.Rachel then spoke to journalist and podcaster Manila Chan about the speech delivered by Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, where the former President called for unity and only said the name “Biden” once.Journalist and talk show host Craig Jardula then appeared on the show to speak to Rachel about the upcoming elections in Venezuela, as he travels to the country to serve as an election observer. He gave an overview of the top contenders, as President Nicolás Maduro runs for his third term.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by writer and geopolitical analyst Nebojša Malić, who discussed Ukrainian Volodymir Zelensky’s visit to London to address the British Government, amid concerns that his unwavering support from US could change if Biden isn’t in office.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

rachel blevins hosting the backstory, misty winston, president joe biden to drop out of the 2024 race, 30 dem congressmen call for biden to step aside, who would replace biden, manila chan, speech by donald trump at the republican national convention, trump called for unity, craig jardula, upcoming elections in venezuela, president nicolás maduro third term, nebojša malić, volodymir zelensky visit to uk, uk funds for ukraine, us support for ukraine