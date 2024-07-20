International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC
Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including a breakdown of Donald Trump's RNC speech.
Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including a breakdown of Donald Trump's RNC speech.
The Backstory began Friday's show with Rachel hosting political commentator and radio host Misty Winston on the topic of the growing push for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, as 30 Democrats in Congress publicly call for the president to step aside, and questions mount as to who would replace him.Rachel then spoke to journalist and podcaster Manila Chan about the speech delivered by Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, where the former President called for unity and only said the name “Biden” once.Journalist and talk show host Craig Jardula then appeared on the show to speak to Rachel about the upcoming elections in Venezuela, as he travels to the country to serve as an election observer. He gave an overview of the top contenders, as President Nicolás Maduro runs for his third term.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by writer and geopolitical analyst Nebojša Malić, who discussed Ukrainian Volodymir Zelensky’s visit to London to address the British Government, amid concerns that his unwavering support from US could change if Biden isn’t in office.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Rachel Blevins
Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC

04:25 GMT 20.07.2024 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 20.07.2024)
Democrats Call for Biden to Drop Out, While Republicans Rally Around Trump at RNC
Rachel Blevins
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins concluded the week with a discussion on a slew of topics from around the globe, including a breakdown of Donald Trump's RNC speech.
The Backstory began Friday's show with Rachel hosting political commentator and radio host Misty Winston on the topic of the growing push for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, as 30 Democrats in Congress publicly call for the president to step aside, and questions mount as to who would replace him.
Rachel then spoke to journalist and podcaster Manila Chan about the speech delivered by Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, where the former President called for unity and only said the name “Biden” once.
Journalist and talk show host Craig Jardula then appeared on the show to speak to Rachel about the upcoming elections in Venezuela, as he travels to the country to serve as an election observer. He gave an overview of the top contenders, as President Nicolás Maduro runs for his third term.
In the final segment, Rachel was joined by writer and geopolitical analyst Nebojša Malić, who discussed Ukrainian Volodymir Zelensky’s visit to London to address the British Government, amid concerns that his unwavering support from US could change if Biden isn’t in office.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
