GOP Unites Around Trump Amid His Official Nomination

On this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including Trump's official nomination.

2024-07-20T04:20+0000

2024-07-20T04:20+0000

2024-07-20T09:50+0000

The show begins with Belgian theoretical theorist, philosopher of science, and physicist Jean Bricmont sharing his perspective on Ursula von der Leyen's reelection to the EU Commission.Then, host of the Andrew Langer Show, Andrew Langer, weighs in on the fate of Biden's presidential campaign.Following that, Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist Esteban Carrillo joins the show to discuss the Houthis' drone strike on Tel Aviv.Later, Journalist and Video Director for Washington Examiner Amy DeLaura joins from Milwaukee to discuss Trump's speech at the RNC.The show closes with independent journalist and staff writer for Venezuela Analysis Andreína Chávez discussing the Venezuelan elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

