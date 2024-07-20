https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/idf-claims-responsibility-for-airstrikes-on-yemens-hudaydah-1119445350.html

IDF Claims Responsibility for Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility on Saturday for a series of airstrikes that killed at least two in the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months," the military said.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that the Israeli strike on Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah had been a direct response to a recent drone strike launched by Yemen's Houthis against Israel, as well as hundreds of other attacks.The prime minister added that the attacked port of Hudaydah had been used by the Houthis for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran."They used these weapons to attack Israel, to attack countries in the region and to attack one of the most important international sea routes," Netanyahu said.A security source told Sputnik that Israeli airstrikes left two people killed and three others injured."Two were killed, three injured in the airstrikes on Hudaydah," the Houthi security source said.

