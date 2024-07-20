https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/idf-claims-responsibility-for-airstrikes-on-yemens-hudaydah-1119445350.html
IDF Claims Responsibility for Airstrikes on Yemen's Hudaydah
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility on Saturday for a series of airstrikes that killed at least two in the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months," the military said.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that the Israeli strike on Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah had been a direct response to a recent drone strike launched by Yemen's Houthis against Israel, as well as hundreds of other attacks.The prime minister added that the attacked port of Hudaydah had been used by the Houthis for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran."They used these weapons to attack Israel, to attack countries in the region and to attack one of the most important international sea routes," Netanyahu said.A security source told Sputnik that Israeli airstrikes left two people killed and three others injured."Two were killed, three injured in the airstrikes on Hudaydah," the Houthi security source said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed responsibility on Saturday for a series of airstrikes that killed at least two in the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah.
"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the State of Israel in recent months," the military said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that the Israeli strike on Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah had been a direct response to a recent drone strike launched by Yemen's Houthis against Israel, as well as hundreds of other attacks.
"This operation hit targets 1,800 kilometers [1,118 miles] away from our borders. This will send a message to our enemies that there is no place where the long arm of the State of Israel cannot reach. The attack was a direct response to a drone strike that killed an Israeli citizen and injured other civilians ... Over the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones at Israel," Netanyahu said in a video message.
The prime minister added that the attacked port of Hudaydah had been used by the Houthis for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran.
"They used these weapons to attack Israel, to attack countries in the region and to attack one of the most important international sea routes," Netanyahu said.
A security source told Sputnik that Israeli airstrikes left two people killed and three others injured.
"Two were killed, three injured in the airstrikes on Hudaydah," the Houthi security source said.
The Houthis have pledged that the recent Israeli strike on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah will not go unanswered, Al Masirah broabcaster reported on Saturday.