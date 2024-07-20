https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/nation-awaits-bidens-campaign-fate-as-more-dem-officials-call-for-him-to-drop-out-1119433672.html
Nation Awaits Biden's Campaign Fate as More Dem Officials Call for Him to Drop Out
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss various topics, including Biden's campaign fate.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss various topics, including Biden's campaign fate.
The show begins with the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on Trump's speech at the RNC.Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin discusses Biden's presidential campaign's fate and also touches on the huge Crowdstrike-linked Microsoft outage.Later, political analyst, host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula shares his analysis on the Venezuelan elections.The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on Ursula von der Leyen winning a second term as European Commission president.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and guest host Steve Gill discuss various topics, including Biden's campaign fate.
The show begins with the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz weighing in on Trump's speech at the RNC.
Then, journalist and Youtuber Peter Coffin discusses Biden's presidential campaign's fate and also touches on the huge Crowdstrike-linked Microsoft outage.
Later, political analyst, host of 'Pasta2Go' and Co-Host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula shares his analysis on the Venezuelan elections.
The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely weighing in on Ursula von der Leyen winning a second term as European Commission president.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM