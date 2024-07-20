International
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon
Northrop Grumman has received nearly $1.5 billion contract to build nine more E-2D Hawkeye maritime reconnaissance and early warning aircraft for the US Navy and Japan.
"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification ...contract," the release stated on Friday. The contract extension will purchase nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft - four for the US Navy and five for Japan, the Defense Department explained. Work on the aircraft will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%) and various other locations across the continental United States, the Defense Department said. The task of manufacturing all nine of the advanced aircraft is expected to take just under five years and is scheduled to be completed in March 2029, the Defense Department said.
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman has received an almost 1.5 billion US contract extension from the US Navy to build nine more E-2D Hawkeye maritime reconnaissance and early warning aircraft for both American forces and Japan, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification ...contract," the release stated on Friday.
The contract extension will purchase nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft - four for the US Navy and five for Japan, the Defense Department explained.
Work on the aircraft will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%) and various other locations across the continental United States, the Defense Department said.
The task of manufacturing all nine of the advanced aircraft is expected to take just under five years and is scheduled to be completed in March 2029, the Defense Department said.
