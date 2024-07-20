https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/northrop-grumman-to-build-nine-hawkeye-alert-aircraft-for-us-navy-japan---pentagon-1119439316.html
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon
Sputnik International
Northrop Grumman has received nearly $1.5 billion contract to build nine more E-2D Hawkeye maritime reconnaissance and early warning aircraft for the US Navy and Japan.
2024-07-20T01:41+0000
2024-07-20T01:41+0000
2024-07-20T01:41+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
e-2d hawkeye
e-2d advanced hawkeye
japan
us navy
florida
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105477/59/1054775911_342:0:2488:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a7156bae1b83cf1e289e6d97e6bb5a88.jpg
"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification ...contract," the release stated on Friday. The contract extension will purchase nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft - four for the US Navy and five for Japan, the Defense Department explained. Work on the aircraft will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%) and various other locations across the continental United States, the Defense Department said. The task of manufacturing all nine of the advanced aircraft is expected to take just under five years and is scheduled to be completed in March 2029, the Defense Department said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/china-imposes-sanctions-against-lockheed-martin-northrop-grumman-defense-firms-1113393328.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105477/59/1054775911_610:0:2219:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_42e02fe7877ac2c64ec71df43d6a0d3f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
northrop grumman, japan militarization, hawkeye aircraft
northrop grumman, japan militarization, hawkeye aircraft
Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Northrop Grumman has received an almost 1.5 billion US contract extension from the US Navy to build nine more E-2D Hawkeye maritime reconnaissance and early warning aircraft for both American forces and Japan, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification ...contract," the release stated on Friday.
The contract extension will purchase nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft - four for the US Navy and five for Japan, the Defense Department explained.
Work on the aircraft will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%) and various other locations across the continental United States, the Defense Department said.
15 September 2023, 11:51 GMT
The task of manufacturing all nine of the advanced aircraft is expected to take just under five years and is scheduled to be completed in March 2029, the Defense Department said.