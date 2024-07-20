https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/northrop-grumman-to-build-nine-hawkeye-alert-aircraft-for-us-navy-japan---pentagon-1119439316.html

Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon

Northrop Grumman to Build Nine Hawkeye Alert Aircraft For US Navy, Japan - Pentagon

Sputnik International

Northrop Grumman has received nearly $1.5 billion contract to build nine more E-2D Hawkeye maritime reconnaissance and early warning aircraft for the US Navy and Japan.

2024-07-20T01:41+0000

2024-07-20T01:41+0000

2024-07-20T01:41+0000

military

military & intelligence

us

e-2d hawkeye

e-2d advanced hawkeye

japan

us navy

florida

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105477/59/1054775911_342:0:2488:1207_1920x0_80_0_0_a7156bae1b83cf1e289e6d97e6bb5a88.jpg

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation Aerospace Systems [of] Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $1,456,019,386 modification ...contract," the release stated on Friday. The contract extension will purchase nine E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft - four for the US Navy and five for Japan, the Defense Department explained. Work on the aircraft will be performed in Saint Augustine, Florida (25.3%); Liverpool, New York (17.4%); Melbourne, Florida (7.6%) and various other locations across the continental United States, the Defense Department said. The task of manufacturing all nine of the advanced aircraft is expected to take just under five years and is scheduled to be completed in March 2029, the Defense Department said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/china-imposes-sanctions-against-lockheed-martin-northrop-grumman-defense-firms-1113393328.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

northrop grumman, japan militarization, hawkeye aircraft