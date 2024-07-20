https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/russia-boosts-oil-supply-to-china-by-481-in-january-june-2024-year-on-year-1119440473.html
Russia Boosts Oil Supply to China by 4.81% in January-June 2024 Year-on-Year
Russian oil supply to China increased by 4.81% in January-June 2024 to 55.122 million tonnes worth $32.807 billion year-on-year, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.
China purchased 8.43 million tonnes of Russian oil worth $4.914 billion in June, data showed. China's oil imports totaled 275.484 million tonnes in January-June of this year that cost $167.39 billion, up by 2.1% year-on-year. In 2023, the Asian nation's imports of Russian oil jumped by 24% to 107 million tonnes year-on-year. Meanwhile, Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to China decreased by 9.24% to 3.515 million tonnes in January-June 2024. In June alone, China imported 663,880 tonnes of LNG from Russia worth $377.857 million.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russian oil supply to China increased by 4.81% in January-June 2024 to 55.122 million tonnes worth $32.807 billion year-on-year, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.
China purchased 8.43 million tonnes of Russian oil worth $4.914 billion in June, data showed.
China's oil imports totaled 275.484 million tonnes in January-June of this year that cost $167.39 billion, up by 2.1% year-on-year.
In 2023, the Asian nation's imports of Russian oil
jumped by 24% to 107 million tonnes year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to China decreased by 9.24% to 3.515 million tonnes in January-June 2024. In June alone, China imported 663,880 tonnes of LNG from Russia worth $377.857 million.