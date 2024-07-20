https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/uk-navy-reports-two-drone-attacks-on-merchant-ship-northwest-of-yemeni-city-of-mocha-1119441246.html

UK Navy Reports Two Drone Attacks on Merchant Ship Northwest of Yemeni City of Mocha

UK Navy Reports Two Drone Attacks on Merchant Ship Northwest of Yemeni City of Mocha

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday it had received a report of two drone attacks on a vessel sailing in the Red Sea, northwest of the Yemeni city of Mocha (Al Mukha).

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 64NM [nautical miles, 73.6 miles] northwest of Al Mukha, Yemen. The Master reports two attacks: the first by an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS), which exploded in close proximity to the vessel, resulting in minor damage; the second by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), which also exploded in close proximity to the vessel," the UK naval force said on social media. The force reported further unmanned aerial vehicles sightings. Both the vessel and the crew were safe. Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in fall to attack ships associated with Israel until it halted military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the United States to form a multinational coalition, which includes the United Kingdom, among others, to protect shipping in the Red Sea and strike Houthi targets on the ground.

