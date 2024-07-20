https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/weekly-news-wrap-up-trump-convention-speech-nato-threatens-world-war-1119437630.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Trump Convention Speech; NATO Threatens World War

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Trump Convention Speech; NATO Threatens World War

Sputnik International

President Trump delivered a long speech in which he promised to return manufacturing to the US and address the border crisis; NATO has threatened to expand its militarism to the Middle East and Asia.

2024-07-20T04:30+0000

2024-07-20T04:30+0000

2024-07-20T11:43+0000

the critical hour

radio

russia

gaza strip

haiti

joe biden

nato

donald trump

donald trump assassination attempt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/13/1119437473_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68ab544ca3a35cbbab6df52e332b8713.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Trump Convention Speech; NATO Threatens World War Sputnik International President Trump delivered a long speech in which he promised to return manufacturing to the US and address the border crisis; NATO has threatened to expand its militarism to the Middle East and Asia.

Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss Trump's convention speech and EU confiscation of Russian assets.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss President Trump's agenda per his Bloomberg interview and convention speech and whether he will change course in the Ukraine and Taiwan neocon projects.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss US political instability and NATO's moves to start World War III.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack, and thepolemicist.net, come together to discuss the assassination attempt on President Trump, the Dem's replacement of Joe Biden, and FM Lavrov's statements at the UNSC.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss NATO's criminal agenda, the Tuskegee Experiment, liberation movements against French imperialism, and US imperialism in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

gaza strip

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

richard wolff, trump's convention speech, eu confiscation of russian assets, ray mcgovern, president trump's agenda, esther iverem, us political instability, nato moves to start world war iii, steve poikonen, jim kavanagh, assassination attempt on president trump, the dem replacement of joe biden, fm lavrov statements at the unsc, ajamu baraka, netfa freeman, nato's criminal agenda, the tuskegee experiment, liberation movements against french imperialism, us imperialism in haiti.