What Can Be, Unburdened By That Has Been

With Joe Biden's string of disastrous public appearances, it is looking more likely that Vice President Kamala Harris will take his place at the top of the ticket, but is she really an improvement?

Several alternatives for Biden have been proposed, but in recent days support has seemingly coalesced behind Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris. The choice is not born out of any excitement for Harris, but rather because of the messy process that would ensue if party leadership leapfrogged Harris for another candidate, implying that the first black female Vice President was never ready to be President.As meandering and incomprehensible as Biden’s speeches have been in recent years, Harris likely won’t be much of an improvement. She is known for using nonsensical euphemisms, leaving the crowd more confused than inspired. One of her favorites, used in dozens of speeches, has gone viral for its vapidness “What can be, unburdened by what has been.”Perhaps a modification is appropriate as Harris moves into the next stage of her political career. Harris is likely hoping that what she "can be” is President if she can “unburden” herself from the “has been” that is in the Oval Office now.

