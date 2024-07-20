https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/who-owns-the-us-debt-1119442161.html

Who Owns the US Debt?

Under Barack Obama, US national debt added nine trillion; under Donald Trump, another seven trillion. Under Joe Biden's presidency, the US national debt surged over $34.63 trillion as of June 2024.

The US has been in debt since the 2008 crisis. Under Barack Obama, it added nine trillion; under Donald Trump, another seven trillion. Under Joe Biden's presidency, the US national debt stands at over $34.63 trillion as of June 2024.In 2018, the US national debt was already at 78% of GDP - a figure the World Bank considers dangerous. These numbers raise a concern for many countries around the world, due to its far-reaching implications for the financial stability of the global economy.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the US foreign debt and the top countries the US owes:

