International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/who-owns-the-us-debt-1119442161.html
Who Owns the US Debt?
Who Owns the US Debt?
Sputnik International
Under Barack Obama, US national debt added nine trillion; under Donald Trump, another seven trillion. Under Joe Biden's presidency, the US national debt surged over $34.63 trillion as of June 2024.
2024-07-20T14:57+0000
2024-07-20T14:57+0000
multimedia
infographic
world bank
us
us debt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/14/1119443038_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d993e7437cb61c28adfbe0581dc43a1a.png
The US has been in debt since the 2008 crisis. Under Barack Obama, it added nine trillion; under Donald Trump, another seven trillion. Under Joe Biden's presidency, the US national debt stands at over $34.63 trillion as of June 2024.In 2018, the US national debt was already at 78% of GDP - a figure the World Bank considers dangerous. These numbers raise a concern for many countries around the world, due to its far-reaching implications for the financial stability of the global economy.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the US foreign debt and the top countries the US owes:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/14/1119443038_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_8b8bd8a8bd5079425d4fd14e2e572455.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us national debt, united states, federal government
us national debt, united states, federal government

Who Owns the US Debt?

14:57 GMT 20.07.2024
Subscribe
The national debt of the United States, also known as the public debt or national deficit, is the total amount of money borrowed by the federal government to finance its operations and activities.
The US has been in debt since the 2008 crisis. Under Barack Obama, it added nine trillion; under Donald Trump, another seven trillion. Under Joe Biden's presidency, the US national debt stands at over $34.63 trillion as of June 2024.

The national debt is the outstanding financial obligations of a country. It is what the federal government has received from creditors - both residents and foreign holders of government bonds.

In 2018, the US national debt was already at 78% of GDP - a figure the World Bank considers dangerous. These numbers raise a concern for many countries around the world, due to its far-reaching implications for the financial stability of the global economy.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing the US foreign debt and the top countries the US owes:
What countries own the US debt? - Sputnik International
What countries own the US debt? - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала