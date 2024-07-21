https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/cairo-says-concerned-about-israeli-airstrikes-on-yemens-hudaydah-1119446857.html
Cairo Says Concerned About Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah
Cairo Says Concerned About Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sputnik International
Egypt is concerned about the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
2024-07-21T02:52+0000
2024-07-21T02:52+0000
2024-07-21T02:52+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
yemen
cairo
israel
egypt
egyptian foreign ministry
israel defense forces (idf)
newsfeed
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118585544_0:228:2830:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_a519ea6b7884968e62367f2b5b2ff32c.jpg
"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed concern over the Israeli military operation in Yemen, which further increases the current tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Egypt calls on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate, the statement added. Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran. Yemeni media reported that at least 80 people were injured as a result of the attack on Hudaydah.
yemen
cairo
israel
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/16/1118585544_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee3680964ea75887db58c9d33531520.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli strikes on yemen, response to israeli strikes on yemen,
israeli strikes on yemen, response to israeli strikes on yemen,
Cairo Says Concerned About Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is concerned about the recent Israeli strike on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah and calls on all parties to de-escalate, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed concern over the Israeli military operation in Yemen, which further increases the current tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Egypt calls on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate, the statement added.
Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran. Yemeni media reported that at least 80 people were injured as a result of the attack on Hudaydah.