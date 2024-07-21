https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/cairo-says-concerned-about-israeli-airstrikes-on-yemens-hudaydah-1119446857.html

Cairo Says Concerned About Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah

Egypt is concerned about the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed concern over the Israeli military operation in Yemen, which further increases the current tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Egypt calls on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate, the statement added. Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran. Yemeni media reported that at least 80 people were injured as a result of the attack on Hudaydah.

