Egypt is concerned about the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed concern over the Israeli military operation in Yemen, which further increases the current tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Egypt calls on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate, the statement added. Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran. Yemeni media reported that at least 80 people were injured as a result of the attack on Hudaydah.
Cairo Says Concerned About Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah

02:52 GMT 21.07.2024
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is concerned about the recent Israeli strike on the western Yemeni port city of Hudaydah and calls on all parties to de-escalate, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed concern over the Israeli military operation in Yemen, which further increases the current tensions," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Egypt calls on all parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate, the statement added.
Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes on Hudaydah, calling the strikes a response to attacks carried out against Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacked port had been used for military purposes, including importing weapons from Iran. Yemeni media reported that at least 80 people were injured as a result of the attack on Hudaydah.
