https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/democrats-likely-to-skip-challenging-harris-to-avoid-contentious-convention---expert-1119453047.html
Democrats Likely to Skip Challenging Harris to Avoid Contentious Convention - Expert
Democrats Likely to Skip Challenging Harris to Avoid Contentious Convention - Expert
Sputnik International
Democrats are likely to avoid putting up a credible challenger to Vice President Kamala Harris to avoid a contentious convention in August, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik
2024-07-21T22:42+0000
2024-07-21T22:42+0000
2024-07-21T22:42+0000
americas
kamala harris
donald trump
joe biden
chicago
ohio
democratic national convention
democrats
us
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117676200_0:0:1216:685_1920x0_80_0_0_93fe9f24991390bf55dcec7b0e707f5b.jpg
Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee. "It’s possible there could be a challenge to her nomination at the convention, but at the present moment, it looks like the Democrats want to rally the party behind her and avoid a potentially contentious convention. The party’s leadership and donor class are likely to wish to avoid an appearance of divisiveness and call for unity behind Harris. However, there may be mavericks within the party that potentially challenge her nomination at the convention, with the possible endorsement of dissident party factions," Preston said, adding that it was still too early to tell. When asked about Harris’s chance to beat former President Donald Trump, the expert pointed out that while she is currently polling the same as Biden, i.e. just behind Trump, but polls are not an accurate way to estimate a possible outcome of the election. The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention, but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.
americas
chicago
ohio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117676200_0:0:1052:789_1920x0_80_0_0_0fbad9485a876649d0d3311d0ff29c81.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
who will replace joe biden, democratic national convention 2024, dnc chicago
who will replace joe biden, democratic national convention 2024, dnc chicago
Democrats Likely to Skip Challenging Harris to Avoid Contentious Convention - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - The Democrats will probably come together in support of US Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy although she could still face a challenge at the Democratic National Convention, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik.
Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee.
"It’s possible there could be a challenge to her nomination at the convention, but at the present moment, it looks like the Democrats want to rally the party behind her and avoid a potentially contentious convention. The party’s leadership and donor class are likely to wish to avoid an appearance of divisiveness and call for unity behind Harris. However, there may be mavericks within the party that potentially challenge her nomination at the convention, with the possible endorsement of dissident party factions," Preston said, adding that it was still too early to tell.
When asked about Harris’s chance to beat former President Donald Trump, the expert pointed out that while she is currently polling the same as Biden, i.e. just behind Trump, but polls are not an accurate way to estimate a possible outcome of the election.
"Instead, the election will be decided by the ten percent of voters who are true swing voters in about ten swing states. Another issue is the degree of voter turnout. Higher levels of voter turnout tend to favor the challenging party rather than the incumbent party. At present, Trump is the candidate [who is] most likely to win," Preston suggested.
The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention, but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.