Democrats Likely to Skip Challenging Harris to Avoid Contentious Convention - Expert

Democrats are likely to avoid putting up a credible challenger to Vice President Kamala Harris to avoid a contentious convention in August, political analyst Keith Preston told Sputnik

Earlier on Sunday, US President Joe Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and endorsed Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee. "It’s possible there could be a challenge to her nomination at the convention, but at the present moment, it looks like the Democrats want to rally the party behind her and avoid a potentially contentious convention. The party’s leadership and donor class are likely to wish to avoid an appearance of divisiveness and call for unity behind Harris. However, there may be mavericks within the party that potentially challenge her nomination at the convention, with the possible endorsement of dissident party factions," Preston said, adding that it was still too early to tell. When asked about Harris’s chance to beat former President Donald Trump, the expert pointed out that while she is currently polling the same as Biden, i.e. just behind Trump, but polls are not an accurate way to estimate a possible outcome of the election. The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19 to 22 in Chicago. The Democratic presidential nominee is usually confirmed at the convention, but this year a nominee could be named sooner in order to avoid any legal challenges from the Republican party over a ballot issue in Ohio.

