Explosions Heard in Southern Lebanon After Israeli Strikes on Ammunition Depot - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A series of explosions rocked southern Lebanon as a result of Israeli air strikes on an ammunition depot in the town of Aadloun and neighboring areas, Lebanese news agency NNA reported, adding that three people were injured.
The attack led to a mass detonation of shells in the depot, as a result of which traffic on the highway between the cities of Sidon and Tyre was stopped.
Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had detected at least 45 launches from Lebanon, with some of the projectiles falling in open areas and starting fires.
Tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters fire on each others positions almost daily in areas along the border.
The Israeli military said in June that it had approved plans for an offensive against Lebanon, while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel could launch an all-out war against the neighbor. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the group would invade northern Israel if the confrontation intensified.