France Unbowed Leader Melenchon Calls for Withdrawal From NATO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of the left-wing France Unbowed party, told Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview out Sunday that he would pull France out of NATO if elected the country's president.
"I choose the logic of disarmament and appeasement … If I were at the Elysee Palace, I would certainly systematically and in an organized manner withdraw from the joint military command, from NATO. Especially during the war, to avoid seeing the country involved in this story," Melenchon told the newspaper.
The politician said he wanted France out of NATO because the military alliance "sticks to the war logic."
In late June, Florian Philippot
, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots, called for France's withdrawal from NATO after Ukraine launched a deadly missile strike on a crowded beach in Crimea. He called this an escalation and accused NATO of seeking a total war.