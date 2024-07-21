International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/france-unbowed-leader-melenchon-calls-for-withdrawal-from-nato-1119450182.html
France Unbowed Leader Melenchon Calls for Withdrawal From NATO
France Unbowed Leader Melenchon Calls for Withdrawal From NATO
Sputnik International
Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of the left-wing France Unbowed party, told Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview out Sunday that he would pull France out of NATO if elected the country's president.
2024-07-21T13:24+0000
2024-07-21T13:24+0000
world
europe
france
jean-luc melenchon
florian philippot
nato
el pais
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_0:94:2342:1411_1920x0_80_0_0_4c33f92efb7f0118349c5d5eed504ac4.jpg
"I choose the logic of disarmament and appeasement … If I were at the Elysee Palace, I would certainly systematically and in an organized manner withdraw from the joint military command, from NATO. Especially during the war, to avoid seeing the country involved in this story," Melenchon told the newspaper. In late June, Florian Philippot, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots, called for France's withdrawal from NATO after Ukraine launched a deadly missile strike on a crowded beach in Crimea. He called this an escalation and accused NATO of seeking a total war. ​
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240713/natos-calls-for-surging-defense-spending-fuels-winds-of-war---politician-1119360603.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105297/51/1052975181_169:0:2174:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_f5f6ef71ef308877bc7ab44f8c692bdb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jean-luc melenchon interview to el pais, melenchon on nato, will france leave nato, left-wing france unbowed party, florian philippot, french euroskeptic party the patriots, florian philippot on nato
jean-luc melenchon interview to el pais, melenchon on nato, will france leave nato, left-wing france unbowed party, florian philippot, french euroskeptic party the patriots, florian philippot on nato

France Unbowed Leader Melenchon Calls for Withdrawal From NATO

13:24 GMT 21.07.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva / Go to the mediabankJean-Luc Melenchon during a rally in Lille, France during last year's presidential election.
Jean-Luc Melenchon during a rally in Lille, France during last year's presidential election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2024
© Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Jean-Luc Melenchon, founder of the left-wing France Unbowed party, told Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview out Sunday that he would pull France out of NATO if elected the country's president.
"I choose the logic of disarmament and appeasement … If I were at the Elysee Palace, I would certainly systematically and in an organized manner withdraw from the joint military command, from NATO. Especially during the war, to avoid seeing the country involved in this story," Melenchon told the newspaper.
The politician said he wanted France out of NATO because the military alliance "sticks to the war logic."
In late June, Florian Philippot, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots, called for France's withdrawal from NATO after Ukraine launched a deadly missile strike on a crowded beach in Crimea. He called this an escalation and accused NATO of seeking a total war. ​
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2024
Military
NATO’s Calls for Surging Defense Spending Fuels Winds of War - Politician
13 July, 08:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала