Future Trump Rallies to Be Held Indoor After Assassination Attempt - Reports
Most future campaign rallies of US presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held indoors after the attempt on his life, the Axios news outlet reported, citing a person in know.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Most, if not all future campaign rallies of US presidential candidate Donald Trump will be held indoors after the attempt on his life, the Axios news outlet reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with Trump's movement.
The former US president is scheduled to hold a rally in Charlotte in North Carolina on Wednesday, while his running mate, Senator JD Vance, will hold a rally in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio and then in Radford, Virginia on Monday, the report read, adding that all of these events would take place indoors
It was also revealed that Donald Trump has raised more funds for his campaign in the second quarter of 2024 than his altready Democratic ex-rival, Joe Biden, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The British daily analyzed federal data on election campaigns, which only covers donations accumulated from April-June and does not factor in the potential impact of the June 27 debate, let alone the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13.
Republican fundraisers brought in more than $431 million during the period, while Democrats raised nearly $99 million less — about $332 million. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the year of the previous presidential election, Trump's campaign teams more than doubled their fundraising results.