IOC Expects Participation of 15 Russian Athletes in Paris Olympics – Sports Director
IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell said that 15 Russian athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 Games in Paris.
"We have 32 AIN [Individual Neutral Athlete] athletes. We have 15 with Russian passports and 17 with Belarusian passports and that covers 10 different sports and disciplines," McConnell said during a briefing. There might be some changes in numbers, he added.More than 8.8 million tickets have been sold for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, McConnell also said.McConnell noted that about 30,000 employees of various services are involved in ensuring security during the event.The previous record of 8.3 million tickets sold was set during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympics will run from August 28 to September 8.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expecting that 15 Russian athletes will take part in the 2024 Games in Paris, IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell said on Saturday.
"We have 32 AIN [Individual Neutral Athlete] athletes. We have 15 with Russian passports and 17 with Belarusian passports and that covers 10 different sports and disciplines," McConnell said during a briefing.
There might be some changes in numbers, he added.
More than 8.8 million tickets have been sold for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, McConnell also said.
"More than 8.8 million tickets sold, which is an incredible number for these games, the most ever for sport event in France," McConnell told reporters on Saturday.
McConnell noted that about 30,000 employees of various services are involved in ensuring security during the event.
The previous record of 8.3 million tickets sold was set during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympics will run from August 28 to September 8.