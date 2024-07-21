https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/microsoft-says-global-tech-glitch-affects-85mln-windows-devices-1119447159.html
Microsoft Says Global Tech Glitch Affects 8.5Mln Windows Devices
Microsoft Says Global Tech Glitch Affects 8.5Mln Windows Devices
Sputnik International
A global IT outage has affected 8.5 million devices running the Windows operating system, Microsoft said.
2024-07-21T05:31+0000
2024-07-21T05:31+0000
2024-07-21T05:31+0000
world
science & tech
microsoft
crowdstrike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1118003946_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2f260ae09a3df63249c9ef34a1c1da3b.jpg
On Friday morning, a global failure of Windows-based equipment affected telecommunications operators, banks, and airlines around the world. US company CrowdStrike confirmed that the global failure had occurred due to its update for the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity application. "We currently estimate that CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines. While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services," the company said in a statement on Saturday. The statement added that hundreds of Microsoft engineers and experts were sent to respond to the incident and fix the causes of the outage, working directly with customers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240720/from-clinton-fraud-to-trump-zelensky-call-recalling-crowdstrikes-shady-politics-amid-it-outage-1119442359.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/12/1118003946_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73f53c243ae8d492b242dddac1117f2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
a global it outage has affected 8.5 million devices running the windows operating system, microsoft said.
a global it outage has affected 8.5 million devices running the windows operating system, microsoft said.
Microsoft Says Global Tech Glitch Affects 8.5Mln Windows Devices
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A global IT outage has affected 8.5 million devices running the Windows operating system, Microsoft said.
On Friday morning, a global failure of Windows-based equipment affected telecommunications operators, banks, and airlines around the world. US company CrowdStrike confirmed that the global failure had occurred due to its update for the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity application.
"We currently estimate that CrowdStrike’s update affected 8.5 million Windows devices, or less than one percent of all Windows machines. While the percentage was small, the broad economic and societal impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services," the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement added that hundreds of Microsoft engineers and experts were sent to respond to the incident and fix the causes of the outage, working directly with customers.