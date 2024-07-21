https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/russia-is-ready-to-counter-us-plans-for-satellite-jammers-in-space-1119451611.html

Russia Is Ready to Counter US Plans for ‘Satellite Jammers’ in Space

Russia Is Ready to Counter US Plans for 'Satellite Jammers' in Space

The new “satellite jammers” the US intends to deploy in space to target Russian and Chinese satellites “is forcing Russia and China to develop similar technologies."

According to him, these US jammers are “intended as offensive weapons” and got “nothing to do with defense whatsoever.”The United States development of this jammer tech, however, “is forcing Russia and China to develop similar technologies,” Gagnon added.Gagnon also observed that this development takes place as the US “refuses to have a treaty to ban weapons in space,” which effectively forced Russia, China and India to pursue the development of “kinetic energy anti-satellite weapons.”Meanwhile, Alexander Mikhailov, head of Russian think tank Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, argued that US move to deploy satellite jammers in space suggest that Washington’s previous attempt to establish a ground-based satellite jamming system was unsuccessful.He also noted that Russian electronic warfare systems are much more advanced than the ones developed by the US, and mentioned multiple reports about Russian systems successfully jamming Starlink satellite signals.Tirada 2-S, Mikhailov explained, is not only capable of suppressing satellite signals – it can also scramble communications and “create false narratives, not only jamming communication channels but deceiving those receiving satellite signals and the satellite in space that receives signals from Earth.”

