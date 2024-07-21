https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/trumps-team-preparing-ground-to-undermine-harris---reports-1119446969.html

Trump's Team Preparing Ground to Undermine Harris - Reports

Trump's Team Preparing Ground to Undermine Harris - Reports

Sputnik International

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his team are preparing a campaign strategy in the event that Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president instead of Joe Biden.

2024-07-21T03:30+0000

2024-07-21T03:30+0000

2024-07-21T03:31+0000

americas

donald trump

kamala harris

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

republican

us

newsfeed

republican national committee (rnc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg

In particular, the report said that shortly before the Republican convention, Trump's team prepared a series of anti-Harris videos to show to delegates at the event and on television, but after the assassination attempt on Trump, it was decided to abandon this idea. In addition, the Republican National Committee is closely monitoring the financing of Biden's election campaign and will be ready to file lawsuits if Harris illegally uses this funding in any way, the report said on Saturday. On Friday, CNN said that some White House officials and members of Joe Biden's camp were privately saying that the 81-year-old should drop out of the race. NBC reported that Biden’s family members were discussing an exit plan amid growing pressure on Biden to step aside. Biden's dismal performance in the first campaign debate against his Republican rival in June reinforced concerns about his cognitive abilities, leading many Democratic politicians and donors to call on him to quit. The Democratic Party can theoretically replace Biden at its convention in August. So far, Biden is saying that he intends to stay in the race.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/so-fing-bad-trump-predicts-pathetic-kamala-harris-will-replace-biden-1119248834.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will kamala harris be the nominee? who will replace joe biden, trump plan for kamala harris