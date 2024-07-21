https://sputnikglobe.com/20240721/trumps-team-preparing-ground-to-undermine-harris---reports-1119446969.html
Trump's Team Preparing Ground to Undermine Harris - Reports
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his team are preparing a campaign strategy in the event that Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president instead of Joe Biden.
In particular, the report said that shortly before the Republican convention, Trump's team prepared a series of anti-Harris videos to show to delegates at the event and on television, but after the assassination attempt on Trump, it was decided to abandon this idea. In addition, the Republican National Committee is closely monitoring the financing of Biden's election campaign and will be ready to file lawsuits if Harris illegally uses this funding in any way, the report said on Saturday. On Friday, CNN said that some White House officials and members of Joe Biden's camp were privately saying that the 81-year-old should drop out of the race. NBC reported that Biden's family members were discussing an exit plan amid growing pressure on Biden to step aside. Biden's dismal performance in the first campaign debate against his Republican rival in June reinforced concerns about his cognitive abilities, leading many Democratic politicians and donors to call on him to quit. The Democratic Party can theoretically replace Biden at its convention in August. So far, Biden is saying that he intends to stay in the race.
Trump's Team Preparing Ground to Undermine Harris - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign is preparing a strategy to undermine the rating of US Vice President Kamala Harris if she becomes the Democratic Party's nominee for US president instead of the incumbent President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported, citing sources.
said that shortly before the Republican convention, Trump's team prepared a series of anti-Harris videos to show to delegates at the event and on television, but after the assassination attempt on Trump, it was decided to abandon this idea.
In addition, the Republican National Committee is closely monitoring the financing of Biden's election campaign and will be ready to file lawsuits if Harris illegally uses this funding in any way, the report said on Saturday.
On Friday, CNN said that some White House officials and members of Joe Biden's camp were privately saying that the 81-year-old should drop out of the race. NBC reported that Biden’s family members were discussing an exit plan amid growing pressure on Biden to step aside.
Biden's dismal performance in the first campaign debate against his Republican rival in June reinforced concerns about his cognitive abilities, leading many Democratic politicians and donors to call on him to quit. The Democratic Party can theoretically replace Biden at its convention in August. So far, Biden is saying that he intends to stay in the race.