CrowdStrike Says Restored ‘Significant’ Number of Devices After Global Tech Glitch

CrowdStrike Says Restored 'Significant' Number of Devices After Global Tech Glitch

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US company CrowdStrike said on Monday that it had restored a "significant" number of devices affected by a global IT outage last week.

On Friday morning, a global failure of Windows-based equipment affected telecommunications operators, banks, and airlines around the world. CrowdStrike confirmed that the global failure had occurred due to its update for the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity application. The company, however, did not specify the exact number of devices restored.

