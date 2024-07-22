International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US company CrowdStrike said on Monday that it had restored a "significant" number of devices affected by a global IT outage last week.
On Friday morning, a global failure of Windows-based equipment affected telecommunications operators, banks, and airlines around the world. CrowdStrike confirmed that the global failure had occurred due to its update for the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity application. The company, however, did not specify the exact number of devices restored.
CrowdStrike Says Restored ‘Significant’ Number of Devices After Global Tech Glitch

03:41 GMT 22.07.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US company CrowdStrike said on Monday that it had restored a "significant" number of devices affected by a global IT outage last week.
On Friday morning, a global failure of Windows-based equipment affected telecommunications operators, banks, and airlines around the world. CrowdStrike confirmed that the global failure had occurred due to its update for the Falcon Sensor cybersecurity application.

"CrowdStrike continues to focus on restoring all systems as soon as possible. Of the approximately 8.5 million Windows devices that were impacted, a significant number are back online and operational," the company said on X.

The company, however, did not specify the exact number of devices restored.
