Turkiye Needs to Apply for BRICS Membership Promptly - Patriotic Party Vatan
Turkiye Needs to Apply for BRICS Membership Promptly - Patriotic Party Vatan
Turkiye needs to apply for the membership in BRICS as soon as possible to free itself from the "hegemony of the Atlantic," the deputy leader of Turkiye's Patriotic Party (Vatan), Hakan Topkurulu, told Sputnik.
"Turkiye should, as soon as possible, file an application to join BRICS. The world's foreign trade system should free itself from the hegemony of the Atlantic through BRICS," Topkurulu said. In June, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said that Turkiye intended to join BRICS.Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the organization this year. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
06:55 GMT 22.07.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankClosing ceremony of the 2024 BRICS Sports Games
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye needs to apply for the membership in BRICS as soon as possible to free itself from the "hegemony of the Atlantic," the deputy leader of Turkiye's Patriotic Party (Vatan), Hakan Topkurulu, told Sputnik.
"Turkiye should, as soon as possible, file an application to join BRICS. The world's foreign trade system should free itself from the hegemony of the Atlantic through BRICS," Topkurulu said.
In June, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said that Turkiye intended to join BRICS.
Russia assumed the bloc's rotating presidency on January 1. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates joined the organization this year. Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.
