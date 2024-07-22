https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/whats-behind-natos-defense-transformation-1119459859.html

What’s Behind NATO’s Defense Transformation?

What’s Behind NATO’s Defense Transformation?

Sputnik International

NATO "has put in place the most comprehensive defense plans since the Cold War, with currently more than 500,000 troops at high readiness," the alliance’s spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah told CNN.She added that NATO had undergone the most significant transformation in its collective defense in a generation since 2014. So what is behind this push?

2024-07-22T16:32+0000

2024-07-22T16:32+0000

2024-07-22T16:32+0000

military

russia

latvia

estonia

lithuania

nato

deployment

troops

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/16/1119459701_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_125b6a18eac47bb1c06e6116471893b0.jpg

NATO "has put in place the most comprehensive defense plans since the Cold War, with currently more than 500,000 troops at high readiness," the alliance’s spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah has told CNN.She added that NATO had undergone the most significant transformation in collective defense in a generation since 2014. So what is behind this push?NATO has repeatedly cited an alleged Russian threat and Moscow’s ongoing special operation to justify the alliance’s defense transformation, which in particular envisages reintroducing compulsory military service in a number of NATO countries, such as Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.Sean Monaghan, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in turn, said in an interview with CNN that NATO is struggling to meet its new goal of having 300,000 personnel ready to be activated within one month and another half a million available within six months.Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, told US journalist Tucker Carlson that Moscow is not going to attack NATO countries, because it doesn’t make any sense. Putin noted that Western politicians regularly single out an imaginary Russian threat in order to distract attention from domestic problems, but "smart people understand perfectly well that this is nothing but a fake."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221113/lavrov-us-nato-try-to-militarize-asia-pacific-amid-alliances-efforts-to-expand-regional-clout-1104071131.html

russia

latvia

estonia

lithuania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the cold war, nato's eastward expansion, russian president vladimir putin, 500,000 nato troops, high readiness, baltic states, compulsory military service