Who Are Kamala Harris' Apparent Puppeteers?
Alex Soros, the son and heir of the Democratic Party's longtime donor George Soros, was quick to endorse Harris for president after Joe Biden dropped out.
After Alex Soros endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency on X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "I’d just like to thank Alexander Soros for not keeping everyone in suspense about who the next puppet would be."Harris has been repeatedly called a part of "cabal", a "deep state" creature who allegedly advanced her career through nepotism. Influence Watch, a project launched by DC-based think tank Capital Research Center, refers to media criticism of Harris' affair with then-Speaker of the California Assembly Willie Brown, who reportedly promoted her to top positions in the 1990s.The watchdog particularly quoted the San Francisco Chronicle that claimed that Harris had long been beholden to Brown, who used to be one of the most powerful politicians in California for almost three decades.Despite her rapid rise to power, Kamala's ambitions often exceeded her abilities, the newspaper noted, adding that she didn't excel in her job as an attorney general, failed to establish herself as a US senator, and had a botched presidential campaign in 2020 which ended quickly due to lack of funds and popularity.This time, however, a number of liberal donors and political heavyweights have signaled their support to her. Besides Alex Soros, Wall Street executive Marc Lasry and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman have endorsed Harris for president. Hoffmann might donate over $10 million to her campaign, as per CNBC. Harris has already raised over $60 million and is due to get access to Biden's $95+ million "war chest."Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also rushed to throw their weight behind Harris. In February 2023, Hillary was quoted as saying in private that Harris lacked the "political instincts" to win a Democratic primary. Still, the Clinton entourage claims that Hillary and Kamala have a strong bond. The New York Times reported in December 2021 that Harris regularly sought Clinton's counsel after becoming Biden's veep.It appears that the Clintons and the Soroses are seeking to become "queen-makers" by pushing ahead with Kamala's candidacy. Former Democratic lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard recently slammed Harris for being the "maidservant of queen of warmongers" Hillary Clinton and a "new figurehead for the deep state".Meanwhile, a number of top Democrats and wealthy liberal donors, including Stewart Bainum Jr., remain skeptical about Harris' chances of winning the 2024 presidential election. Former President Barack Obama, ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are yet to endorse her, while some Democrats propose holding a mini-primary before the August 19 convention or are calling for an open nomination process.
